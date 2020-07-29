N-Power: Nigerians match to Aso Villa, express support to Humanitarian Minister

No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians, on Wednesday, held a ‘Thank You Rally’ to the Presidential Villa over the success of the N-Power scheme and other Social Intervention Programmes in the country.

Led by the Concerned Citizens and N- Power Forum with participants drawn across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, they expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, for the numerous interventions “targeted at the vulnerable and less privileged groupings in the country”.

In his address, president of Concerned Citizens, Ibrahim Kabiru Dallah, extolled President Buhari as a leader with the interest of the people at heart who has displayed “an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development”.

While thanking President Buhari for the N-Power Batch A, B and incoming C, the groups pleaded that the number of intended intakes is increased from 400,000 to one million.