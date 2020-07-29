Nigeria’s Housing: Estate Developer unveils rent to own housing scheme

As part of measures to address housing deficit in Abuja and in Nigeria at large a private estate developer, Adaralegbe Akintayo has announced a new scheme to assist Nigerians get houses at affordable rates.

The estate developer who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja assured of the authenticity of the property through he called genuine certificate of occupancy, and other title documents.

The T Pumpy Concept Limited Estate Developers says new locations targeted for housing development include Jabi, Lifecamp and others all in the Federal Capital Territory. The aim of the initative according to Akintayo is to make civil servants and other individual own houses at affordable rates.