Reps summon FIRS, FRSC, AIB, National Planning Commission, others over N182bn grants

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday summoned the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, the Accident Investigation Bureau AIB, the Federal Roads, Safety Commission and the National Planning Commission to appear before it unfailingly to explain the disbursement of N182 billion advanced to the agencies as grants.

Also summoned by the committee are the National Pensions Commission, Nigeria Customs Service NCS, Nigeria Air Force NAF and Federal Ministry of Defence. Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke issued the summon at an investigative hearing in which all the listed failed to appear.

According to Oke, “These agencies did not submit their annual financial statements from 2009 to 2014 and there is no way the committee can shave the hair or beard of their chief executives in their absence”.

The Committee during the investigation also uncovered that another N241million was granted to these MDAs without supporting documents.