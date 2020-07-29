Sallah: Lagosians should emulate boy in viral video and ‘calm down’ – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has urged residents of the state to emulate a boy seen in a viral video pleading with his mother over a misdemeanor, and “calm down” even as they celebrate the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir. In the video making the rounds on social media, the little boy could be seen pleading with his mother and telling her to “calm down” after flouting her instructions.

The video did not just end up on social media as the Lagos State Governor, in his Sallah message to residents of the commercial centre, said the boy’s gesture, carries “deeper meaning.” Describing the exchange between the mother and son as funny, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it reflects the challenges parents go through trying to mold their children into better individuals, saying he wants to meet the boy.

“Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys,” the governor tweeted on his handle, Wednesday. “Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.”

Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians of the sacrifices by Prophet Ibrahim, called on them to emulate such and also demonstrate self-restraint especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to be moderate in our celebration and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus,” Sanwo-Olu restated.