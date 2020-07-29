Several injured in Ajao Estate Gas explosion

Several persons have been injured following a gas explosion in Ajao Estate, Lagos. The incident occurred at about 6:58 pm barely 24 hours after a gas leakage incident at the Palm Groove Estate. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Ag. Head, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, the explosion was a result of de-caning of an accytelene gas by one of the victim vendors in an L-shaped row of 27 shops.

Six shops were severely damaged and 21 others were partially affected at Inuwa Muhammed Street, adjoining Gbolahan Primary School on 7 Ashafa Afariogun Street, of the Ajao Estate. While the statement made no mention of any deaths, it stated that five persons were rescued, of which two had sustained injuries.

“Isolo Fire Station was swiftly mobilized to salvage the situation, and on arrival recovered three adults, two females and a male while two adult males with various degree of injuries were rescued alive and have since been taken to the hospital,” it said.