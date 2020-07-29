Southern Kaduna: Reps. raise alarm over plan to launch fresh attacks

Members of the House of Representatives from South Kaduna, in Kaduna state on Wednesday raised alarm over the alleged plot by armed militias to launch attacks in the area immediately after the Eid Maulud celebration.

In a press briefing in Abuja the lawmakers, condemned the persistent raiding, inhuman killings and kidnapping of Southern Kaduna indigenes, describing the action as criminal.

They therefore call on all members of their constituency to be law abiding and for all hands to be on ground to check these acts.

They are also calling on the government to rises up to protect lives and properties, if killings continue the people will have to protect themselves.