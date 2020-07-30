Borno Governor’s convoy escapes attack in Baga

The convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday escaped an attack in Baga town. Governor Zulum had departed Maiduguri, the state capital on Monday afternoon for the northern part of the state in continuation of the food distribution programme which he started earlier in July.

A source in the governor’s convoy who confirmed the incident revealed that Zulum was not hurt. “He is unhurt and he is back to Monguno to continue his distribution of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons,” he said.

Governor Zulum was said to have left with journalists and the State Palliative Committee with the intention to complete his task before the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. During his last tour to Northern Borno, military bomb sweepers discovered and detonated landmines laced on the governor’s path ahead of his arrival.

It is not clear if the landmines were targeted at the governor as the military said it was a reoccurring trend, impeding on operational mobility. The details of Wednesday’s incidents are unclear as there is no mobile network in Monguno where the governor is likely to pass the night.

However, Boko Haram insurgents are the prime suspects for the attack.