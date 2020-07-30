Eid-el-Kabir: Jandor rejoices with Muslims calls for moderation

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Thursday called on Muslims in Lagos state and across the nation to embrace peace, love and unity of purpose with their counterparts in creating a better future in the spirit of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the group, Mr. Afolabi Osanyinpeju, made available at the Liberty House in Ikeja, he said the celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim whose courage, tolerance and sincere commitment created the rational for the eid Kabir celebrations. Jandor, who is also the Grand Patron of Ibile – Eko Forum, urged all to continue to exhibit these values for the good of Lagos state and the nation at large.

The statement read in part:

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us imbibe the great values of love, peace and tolerance in tandem with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SWT).” Even as the world still battles with the Coronavirus pandemic, let’s continue to observe the rules of the NCDC and continue to pray for the front-line health workers who have sacrificed more in curtailing the virus.”

While calling on all Lagosians to keep a low profile celebration, Jandor said “Staying as one will help us triumph over our adversities”.