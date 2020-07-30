Fight against Insurgency: Religious groups hold intercessory prayer for Buhari, Military

The National Inter-Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace has continued its prayer for national unity, success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba who led the prayer session in Abuja said that those who want to see the end of Nigeria will meet their waterloo in the fullness of time and that the wrath of God will visit them.

The religious groups also said that those that want to undermine and distract the Nigeria’s military efforts to defeat Boko Haram will never succeed since the Lord’s army devoted to ensuring that all threats posed by the Boko Haram group and other criminal elements are neutralized.