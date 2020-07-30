Muslims mark Eid el Kabir

It’s the Eid El Kabir celebrations and Muslims in Nigeria are joining other faithful around the world to observe the event. Eid El Kabir or Eid Al-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ismail but after his faith was tested, a ram was provided and slaughtered instead.

Eid el Kabir is a public holiday and in Nigeria it also extends till Friday July 31. During that period, the general population enjoy off days while schools and most businesses are closed.

However, the celebrations that usually accompany the festivities in many parts of the globe will not be felt this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic just as the Federal Government has resolved to curtail its spread in Nigeria by advising people to observe all safety protocols especially physical distancing.

But despite the restrictions placed as result of the pandemic, preparation for the event appeared to be in top gear between Wednesday and Thursday as people were seen travelling and livestock markets were buzzing with sales.