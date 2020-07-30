Soldier kills Lieutenant in Borno

A Lieutenant has been shot dead by a solider in Bama local government area of Borno State. The Director Army Public Relations Colonel Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Lieutenant.

Family members had taken to social media mourning the slain soldier identified as Lieutenant BS. Ngorgi, an Adjutant in his unit. Lieutenant Ngorgi was due for a welfare pass today (Thursday 30th July) to go spend time with his family and young bride before the unfortunate incident happened.

His killer is a trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State. He went beserk at about on July 29, 2020 and fired at the officer (a Subaltern) who eventually died. “The incident happened when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call. “The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. General situation in the unit is calm,” Musa said.

Sources say the soldier had taken to marijuana consumption which he has been warned severally to desist from, but to no avail. He was reportedly piqued by Ngorgi’s refusal to grant him a welfare pass earlier applied for, and took his vengeful decision after he had smoked marijuana. The remains of the deceased officer have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.