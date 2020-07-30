Stay at home for Sallah, Ogun Governor advises residents

Ogun State has banned all forms of gathering above 20 persons across the state during and after the Eid-El Kabir festive period as parts of efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the news on Wednesday as he urged Muslim faithful to observe their individual prayers at home. The Governor also set August 14 as a tentative date for the re-opening of religious centres across the state. Final year secondary school students in the state are expected to resume on August 4.

“I understand that Eid-el-Kabir (called Ileya) will be on Friday, 31st July, 2020, but the COVID-19 circumstances will, unfortunately, deter the usual Eid prayers, partying or any other form of gathering of more than 20 persons at a time,” the Governor said while congratulating the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’addallah Alade Bamigbola, who made a courtesy visit to Abiodun’s office in Oke-Mosan.

“I thank the entire Muslim Ummah for their thoughtfulness and cooperation as we observe this year’s prayers solemnly and at home with our individual families,” Abiodun added.