Dubai Crown Prince pays medical bill of Nigerian stranded with quadruplets

Relief has come the way of a Nigerian mother, Suliyat Tijani and her quadruplets stranded in a hospital after the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid their hospital bills.

It had on July 19th been reported that Suliyat, 29, had planned to return to Nigeria for delivery since she and her husband, Tijani Adigun Shakiru could not afford doing so in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But travel restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, left Suliyat, an Oyo State indigene, and her husband with no choice than to do so in the Arab nation. She was to later gave birth to quadruplets, two days before her planned return to Nigeria.

Since Suliyat and her family had no medical insurance, having racked up about $108,000 (400,000 AED) in medical expenses since the birth (prematurely) of the two boys and two girls, they went on soliciting for help.