Eid el-Kabir: NUJ FCT calls for prayers, tolerance

The Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Council has called on its Muslim to use the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir celebrations to prayer for the security and peace of the territory and country at large. The Council also urged tolerance and kindness amongst all peoples and religions, stressing that these were virtues without borders.

In a statement by Chairman of Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, they said the celebration should be seen as a period in which prayers, love and tolerance should be exhibited for the good of all. “We are at a very difficult period in the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole with serious security challenges coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic. “This Eid el-Kabir offers an opportunity for our Muslim colleagues to take these issues in prayers to Allah and seek His mercy and goodness,” the statement reads.

Ogbeche also said that this is an opportunity to be exemplary in prayers, kind deeds, tolerance and other virtues that promote the wellbeing of our various communities. “As journalists, we should also use this period to report objectively and tell truth to power. We should challenge government on poor and failing infrastructures, insecurity and other issues that threaten our common existence.

“While Sallah is one of thanksgiving and festivity, journalists should not forget to stay out of harms’ way as well as not expose themselves to situations that could expose them to the coronavirus pandemic.