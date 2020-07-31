Eid-Mubarak Banners: Jandor lauds Team’s Initiative

For its unique style of celebrating Lagosians across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council development areas of the state, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has commended the Local Government and Local Council Development Area Coordinators, alongside the ward executives for creating a good initiative to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The banners which were strategically placed, carries the Eid – Mubarak greetings drawing the attention of Lagosians across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs of the state, with commendations on the group’s philanthropic activities, having impacted on the people positively; through scholarships, quality health care, stipends for the aged, empowerment for widows and the youths, as well as touching the lives through entertainment and sports.

Expressing his gratitude on his official IG and Facebook page to all the Executives both at the LG/LCDAs and the ward level, Jandor wrote, “As our Eid-Mubarak greetings banners dot the landscape of Lagos across all the 57 LGs and LCDAs, I say Kudos to all our LG/LCDA Coordinators alongside their Ward representatives for this wonderful initiative.”

Jandor had earlier greeted all Muslims in the state in a statement signed by the spokesperson of Team Jandor, Mr. Afolabi Osanyinpeju, urging them to keep a low profile celebration.