Boko Haram: Nigerians know we’ve done our best, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration has done its best in ending Boko Haram in the North-East and militancy in the South-South. The President, however, acknowledged that security agencies “could do much better” in curbing insecurity in the North-East and North-Central.

He made the comments to reporters after attending a Sallah service in Abuja. “I wish Nigerians the best of luck,” he said in respect of the Eid-al-Adha marked nationwide on Friday. “We want security, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country. What we inherited when we came around in 2016 was Boko Haram in the North East and the militants in the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in North West and North Central is disturbing indeed. But I believe the military and the police and other law enforcement agencies, I think they could do much better, but we are keeping them on the alert to do their duties.”