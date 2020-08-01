Eid Celebration: Funke Adesiyan charges Muslims, Nigerians on peaceful co-existence

A good life does not come out of nowhere. It is created by humility, patience, sacrifice and prayers. I rejoice with my fellow Muslims across the globe, particularly my constituents from Oyo state, as we celebrate this Eid-el-Kabir faithfully today. May joy and love envelop us all this season.

As we celebrate, I enjoin us to be more keen on peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity. Our humanity as a people should not be compromised at any point. For it is only true unity that we can move forward as a state and nation by extension, irrespective of religious and tribal affiliations.

Remember to stay safe as you celebrate, COVID-19 is not a hoax. Let’s thank Allah for giving us another Eid-el-Kabir.

Barka De Sallah.