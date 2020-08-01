Fayemi tests negative for COVID-19

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor, who went on isolation eleven days ago after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude for the prayers and good wishes received from well-wishers while the period lasted.

Governor Fayemi, in a tweet on Saturday, reminded Nigerians of the need to sustain efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Ekiti State has recorded 132 cases of the novel coronavirus with two deaths, as of Friday evening.