Nigeria records 462 new COVID-19 cases, total infections exceed 43,000

Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43, 151. This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a tweet on Friday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that one more person has died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 19,565.

Unlike previous cases, the FCT topped states with new infections after reporting 93 fresh cases, followed next by Lagos with 78 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau – 64, Kaduna – 54, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 32, Adamawa – 23, Bauchi – 19, Rivers, Ogun and Delta each reporting 9 cases, Edo – 7, Kano and Enugu each reporting 6 cases, Nasarawa – 5 and Osun – 1.