Ogun teachers to resume August 3

The Ogun State Government has ordered all secondary school teachers to return to their duty posts on August 3. In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Ronke Soyombo, the teachers are expected to resume with their principals on Monday in preparation for students’ resumption on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the statement, the resumption would enable teachers to assist in the distribution of materials provided by the state government for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations scheduled to commence on August 17. The governor’s aide also appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the state government towards ensuring a safe return to schools.

This comes two days after the Federal Government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes including Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3. The examinations are to hold from August 17 to November 18.

These include the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for SSS3 students conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) which will start on October 5 and end on November 18.