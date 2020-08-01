Team Jandor clears air on Media and Publicity engagements

The Lagos state based sociopolitical group, Team Jandor, has called the attention of the men of the press, media outlets and the general public on the group’s authoritative liaison persons on media related matters.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the group, Mr. Afolabi Osanyinpeju, he said aside for the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran who can speak to the media at any point in time and his Special assistant on media, Eniola Opeyemi (08036858265), he remains the official spokesperson of the group.

Osanyinpeju recalled how some persons have been liaising with the unsuspecting public and media practitioners on behalf of the group, he however, enjoined the general public to disregard such.

“Team Jandor will do everything legally to protect its integrity and keep the men of the press and the general public informed on its activities”, he added.