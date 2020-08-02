Ex-Minister Ugwuh emerges PDP Chairman in Imo

A former Minister for Commerce and industry, Charles Ugwuh, has been elected as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State. Ugwuh emerged the consensus candidate for the party’s chairmanship position at the State Congress held on Saturday at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex in Owerri, the state capital.

A total of 12 contestants vied for the position of the chairman but after much consultation and consideration, the former minister emerged as the consensus candidate. With a total of 2,621 votes cast, members contested for 39 other positions and the former acting chairman, Martins Ejiogu, was returned as the deputy chairman.

Others re-elected into various positions include Ray Emeana (Secretary), Josiah Eze (Treasurer), Maria Mbakwe (Women Leader), and Godson Nwaobasi (Auditor).

After the elections, Kissinger Ikeokwu (Legal Adviser), Greg Nwadike (Youth Leader), Bede Ojinmadu (Financial Secretary) and Ogubundu Nwadike (Publicity Secretary), joined the new State Working Committee (SWC).