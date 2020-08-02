SS3 boarding students must take COVID-19, malaria tests – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State government has said that all SS3 boarding students in the state must take the tests for COVID-19 and malaria before they will be admitted into their various hostels. This was announced in a statement on Saturday by the S.A. to the governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo.

She revealed that the State Ministry of Health has already made provisions for the students to take the tests, as part of the conditions for the re-opening of schools in Ogun. Soyombo explained that the exercise which began on July 31 and would end on August 3, was ongoing at three public health care facilities in the state.

They include ‘The 250 MTR’ – a white edifice opposite the State Secretariat in the Okemosan area of Abeokuta, the state capital. The other two facilities are the Ogun State General Hospital in Ado-Odo Ota and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.