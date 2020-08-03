BREAKING: Edo deputy Speaker, four lawmakers declare support for Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Speaker of Edo state House of Assembly Mr. Yekini Idiaye and four other lawmakers have declared their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The lawmakers are among the 10 that were inaugurated in July 2019 while 14 others remain yet to be inaugurated.

According to the lawmakers, their decision is to remain in the APC on whose platform they were elected. They insist on not joining the state governor, Godwin Obaseki in his new party, the PDP.

The lawmakers also alleged that the state executive led by governor Obaseki has made the legislature irrelevant and unable to perform its functions as enshrined in the constitution.