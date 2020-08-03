COVID-19 test in any of our 61 laboratories is free – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has insisted that coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted within its molecular laboratories across the country are free. It stated this on Sunday via its verified Twitter handle.

According to the agency, the scale-up of testing is key in assessing the nation’s COVID-19 situation and coordinating response across the country. The 61 NCDC facilities are located in 30 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of them include the State Specialist Hospital, Amachara in Abia State; Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa; Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Akwa Ibom; and Virology Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, among others.

NCDC’s tweet came amid the controversy over the COVID-19 tests to be conducted for SS3 students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ogun State.