Insecurity: Govs to meet Buhari, service chiefs

The Nigeria Governors Forum has decried the worsening security situation across the country. Chairman of the forum, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said this in a statement titled: “NGF Expresses Solidarity with Governor Zulum and Borno State,” which he signed and made available to the media, in Abuja, on Monday.

He expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and members of his team who were attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno last week. The statement read, “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture. “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.