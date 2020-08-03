John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 83

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician John Hume has died aged 83. He died in a Londonderry nursing home following a long period of illness.

One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles. He was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970 and went on to lead the party from 1979 until 2001.

Mr Hume played a major role in the peace talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. The former SDLP leader was widely admired for his steadfast commitment to peaceful, democratic politics during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Tributes have been paid across the board by political leaders past and present, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the peace deal was signed.