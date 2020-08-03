Kaduna to reopen schools for SS3 students on August 10

The Kaduna State Government has fixed August 10 for the reopening of schools for Senior Secondary School 3 students. Governor Nasir El-Rufai gave the approval to enable them to write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) slated for August 17, 2020.

This is in compliance with the announcement of the Federal Ministry of Education, which advised students to resume from August 4, 2020.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Shehu Mohammed directed all secondary school principals to make arrangements to receive SS3 boarding students on August 9 day students on August 10 respectively.

“The guidelines include reduced hours of work/revision to 4 hours per shift, strict social distancing both in the classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels, consistency of temperature monitoring and handling any suspected case of COVID 19 case to the health authorities,” he said.