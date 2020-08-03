Nigeria confirms 304 new COVID-19 cases as Africa’s infections near 1 million

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 304 fresh cases of COVID-19, just as Africa’s infections near 1 million. The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that the new cases were found in fourteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes as the Africa Centre Control (CDC), as of Sunday, August 2, 2020, said the continent has 944,450 infections from the disease with 602,578 having recovered and 19,920 persons dead. Nigeria, one of the continent’s COVID-19 hotbeds, have 43,841 confirmed cases of the virus with Lagos topping the daily infections -81 – from the pandemic for Sunday, according to the NCDC.

Other states with new cases include FCT -39; Abia – 31; Kaduna -24; Rivers – 23; Plateau – 16; Cross River -13; Ebonyi – 12 and Ondo -12. Ekiti -11; Edo – 11; Benue – 10; Nasarawa – 10; Ogun – 6 and Gombe – 5, complete the country’s latest infections from the pandemic.

Of the number of infected persons, 20,308 have been discharged with 888 deaths, however, confirmed from the disease.