No more excuses for corruption, Wike tells judges after car gifts

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has asked serving judges in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and shun acts of corruption. He gave the advice in his remarks at the presentation of cars to judges on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Governor Wike faulted the activities of some judges whom he accused of insubordination and dereliction of duty. He said, “There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.

“The point cannot be over-emphasised that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law.”

According to the governor, procedure and practice, and even the most politically charged dispute should be resolved in a transparent manner that serves justice and no other interest. He decried the situation where judges recuse themselves from matters brought before them and return the case files to the heads of the court.