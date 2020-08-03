Ondo deputy Governor yet to declare for ZLP – Aide

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has reacted to the reports that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he joined from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, faulted the claims that his principal has defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on which platform he would contest the October 10 governorship election in Ondo after he lost in the PDP primary.

Okeowo on Sunday said that the deputy governor was under intense pressure from his supporters to contest for the election. He, however, insisted that his principal has yet to declare for the ZLP or any other political party to contest the governorship election.

The deputy governor’s aide added that Ajayi has yet to take a decision on his next political move, saying he would likely make a declaration before the end of the week.