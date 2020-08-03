School Resumption: Lagos Govt puts in place safety measures

The Lagos State government has put in place some safety measures for transitional students who have been allowed to write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

At Vetland Senior Grammar school, Oko Oba, Agege, hand basins, running water, santisers, digital thermometer for temperature check have been put in place in other to keep the students safe from COVID-19. Social distancing is being observed including wearing face masks.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja in an interview said an emergency room has been set aside for students or teachers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

She further noted that the teachers have also been trained on how to handle such cases when the emergency sets in.