FG launches amended Broadcasting Code, says hate speech fine now N5m

The Federal Government has launched the reviewed sixth Broadcasting Code of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who unveiled the document on Tuesday at an event in Lagos revealed that the government has raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.

He explained that the code was reviewed in line with the directive of the President for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the NBC in the wake of the 2019 general elections. Mohammed noted that President Buhari had also ordered the probe of the conduct of the various broadcast stations before, during and after the polls.

He stated that following the inquiry, the President approved many recommendations aimed at repositioning the NBC to better perform its regulatory role. The minister highlighted that notable among the recommendations was the need to amend the provisions in the Broadcasting Code and Act.

He, however, decried that reactions to the last amendment were concerns who thought their business interest was superior to that of the nation.