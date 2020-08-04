Iker Casillas: Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper retires from football

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has retired from football at the age of 39. Casillas made 725 appearances for Real during a 16-year career at the Bernabeu, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

He also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup and two successive European Championships in 2008 and 2012. Casillas joined Porto in 2015 but has not played since suffering a heart attack during training in April 2019.

During his recovery he was given a role on the club’s coaching staff in July 2019. He made 156 appearances for the Portuguese side, winning two Primeira Liga titles and one Portuguese Cup.

Casillas won 167 international caps for Spain between 2000 and 2016. Only Sergio Ramos has made more appearances for the national side. Real Madrid defender Ramos posted a photo of himself with Casillas on Twitter as a tribute to his former team-mate.