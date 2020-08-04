MSME’s Development: Team Jandor support businesses in Agege

Members of Team Jandor has surprised microscale business owners in Agege Local Government by giving financial supports to their businesses. The support is coming at a time where financial crunch had hit businesses due to the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, having negative impact of the economy.

The Lead Visioner of the sociopolitical group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Tuesday appreciated the members for giving out to others not minding the quantity. Speaking via his official IG handle @officialjandor page, Jandor wrote: “Our Members in Agege Local Govt. contributed their hard earned to empower 20 bottled drink and pure water sellers.”

Each seller gets a branded bowl stocked with soft drinks and water. It could be recalled that the Lagos philanthropist had over the years consistently sponsored students scholarship in tertiary institutions, health care, empowerment and stipends for the old aged and widows.

Appreciating the members of the group for emulating the philanthropic acts, he said, “It’s a thing of joy to see our followers imbibing this spirit of giving.”