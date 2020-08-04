NDDC invites Buhari to inaugurate N24bn Bayelsa project

The Niger Delta Development Commission has invited President, Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a 29-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State. The commission, in a statement on Tuesday, titled ‘NDDC Invites President Buhari To Commission Signature Project’, said the project, which cuts across 14 communities, costs N24 billion.

The statement signed by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, in Abuja, said the road was built in conjunction with the Shell Petroleum Development Company and it creates a land link between Yenagoa and the ancient city of Nembe for the first time.

Odili said, “To conquer the swampy terrain, the construction involved digging out four metres of clay soil and sand filling it to provide a base for the road. “The road has cut the journey time to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, from three hours to one and a half hours. “This project is a not only flagship of intervention in the Niger Delta but it is also a model of the development partnership between the Commission and international oil companies in the region.”

The NDDC and its supervising ministry have been in the eye of the storm of late with the National Assembly probing alleged financial recklessness to the tune of tens of billions of naira by the commission’s Interim Management Committee.