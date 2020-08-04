NDDC Scholarship: Buhari directs agency to pay students abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the fees and stipends of scholars of the commission who are facing hardships abroad. The Director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC, Charles Odili, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

This followed a protest by the students recently in the United Kingdom who called on the President to intervene in the matter. “Senator Akpabio, the Honourable Minister, said President Buhari who has been briefed on the protest by students at the Nigerian High Commission in London, has ordered that all stops be pulled to pay the students by the end of this week,” Odili said in the statement.

He also has explained the rationale behind the delay in remittance of the fees of the scholars, saying their fees and stipends would be paid by the end of the week. Odili revealed that the delay was caused by the sudden death of the then acting Executive Director of Finance and Administration (EDFA), Ibanga Etang, in May.