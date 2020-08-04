Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss calls for help over schedule

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants “help” to start the 2020-21 Premier League season later because of their European commitments.

United resume their delayed Europa League campaign on Wednesday, taking a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie with Austrian side LASK.

The 2020-21 Premier League season is set to start on 12 September – three weeks after the Europa League final. “Hopefully we will get some help if we go through to the end,” said Solskjaer.

United return to action at Old Trafford 11 days since a 2-0 win at Leicester secured third spot in the 2019-20 Premier League table. Should they reach the Europa League final, United will play a further four games between 5-21 August.

“I’ll look after the players, we’ll give the players time off to recharge, maybe a couple of weeks,” added Solskjaer.