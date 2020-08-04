Provide security for Nigerians, NIREC tells FG

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto; President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Rev. Dr. Sampson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention; President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is constrained to call on the government to provide security for the Nigerian citizens.

NIREC has always condemned the terrorists’ attacks on innocent citizens in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria and the various criminal activities in the various parts of the country.

NIREC is worried that the threats and killings keep spreading. We condemn the carnage on human life especially the recent killings of 76 people in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State; ZagonKataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan Kogi State and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at Baga. We condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence.

During his traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai ElKanemi cried out: “My people in Borno are no longer safe.” Consequently, Maiduguri, in particular, should not be allowed to be run over by the insurgents who have been throwing mortals there, killing people.