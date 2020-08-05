COVID-19: NAF commences Airlift of essential medical materials procured by WAHO to 13 ECOWAS countries

In further fulfilment of its constitutional role of providing aid to civil authority as well as curtailing the spread of Covid 19, the Nigerian Air Force is set to commence airlifting thousands of medical materials and other consumables, procured by the West African Health Organization for distribution to 14 member nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigeria inclusive.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola. He reels out the 13 other ECOWAS countries which includes, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal, Togo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Cape Verde, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali and the Republic of Benin.

The medical materials, which would be airlifted in 3 phases, include laboratory diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), intensive care equipment and miscellaneous medical accessories such as coveralls, masks, face shields, goggles, reagents, viral transport medium, ventilators and oxygen concentrators, amongst others.

Flagging off the airlift of the medical materials at the 307 Executive Airlift Group (307 EAG), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, stated that President Buhari had risen to the occasion as a true Champion who has demonstrated good leadership, solidarity, friendship and good neighbourliness to the Sub-Region. He noted that the NAF had remained the backbone of the logistics operations of the PTF’s response in tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic in the country.