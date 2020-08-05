Nigeria records 304 more COVID-19 cases, death toll surpasses 900

Nigeria has recorded 304 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44433. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday night via Twitter.

The new cases were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 17 other states of the federation. While the FCT topped the list with 90 infections, Lagos reported 59 cases. Other states with new cases include Ondo – 39, Taraba – 18, Rivers – 17, Borno – 15, Adamawa – 12, Oyo – 11 and Delta – 9.

On the other hand, states with fewer infections include Edo – 6, Bauchi, Kwara, Ogun and Osun each having 4 cases, Bayelsa, Plateau and Niger each having 3 cases, Nasarawa – 2, Kano – 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,851 people have been discharged after recovering from the dreaded disease.