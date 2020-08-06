Alleged Police Takeover: Stop invasion of Edo Assembly now, PDP charges IG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and attempt to forcefully take over the Edo state House of Assembly by security operatives illegally deployed from Abuja by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party posits that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by the sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo state and a recipe for anarchy, chaos, and bloodletting.

The PDP has said it is also aware of the alleged grand plots by Oshiomhole, working in alliance with the impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, to import a fake mace, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state, seeing that they cannot win the forthcoming governorship election.

The party, therefore, charges the IG to wade in and immediately withdraw the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo state. According to the party’s national publicity secretary, the nation cannot afford to have a breakdown of law and order in Edo state at this critical time as such is capable of having a spiral effect on other states in the Niger Delta region, which will further result in dire consequences to the nation.