BREAKING: Police intercept 40-foot container filled with Tramadol, Codeine in Lagos

The police in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State on Thursday intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be Tramadol and Codeine.

The container was intercepted on water and taken to a bonded terminal in Apapa.

A team of officers from Customs and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) joined the Area B Commander, Olasoji Akinbayo, for inspection.

The Area B Commander has recently intercepted similar imports and has transferred the case and two suspects to government prosecutors.