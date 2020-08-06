Speaker congratulates Ashafa, Jibrin on FHA appointments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Senator Gbenga Ashafa and Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin on their appointments as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Executive Director, Business Development by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message by the Speaker through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the two appointees are round pegs in round holes.

He said both Sen. Ashafa, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District, and Hon. Jibrin, who was the representative for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, and Director General of Gbajabiamila/Wase Speakership campaign come with a lot of experiences as former legislators and public servants.

The Speaker said he believes both appointees would serve in their new positions diligently and patriotically giving their antecedents. He also thanked President Buhari for recognising both Ambassadors of the National Assembly, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin in giving them the appointments, saying the President has made a good choice.

Speaker Gbajabiamila wishes the two appointees success in their tenure.