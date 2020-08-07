Buhari endorses Osagie Ize-Iyamu as APC candidate for Edo election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Edo State.

The President gave the endorsement on Friday when he received Ize-Iyamu who was led to the Presidential Villa in Abuja by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

He presented the party’s flag to the APC candidate in the presence of two other governors elected on the party’s platform.

They are Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.