Edo Election: Avoid Rivers, Bayelsa, Zamafara experience – Buhari tells APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State to avoid the experiences of Rivers, Bayelsa and Zamfara States.

The President stated this when he received the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Others he received were the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and APC Campaign Chairman for Edo State elections and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the party leaders and campaign team to do all that is necessary, following legal and constitutional means, to win the election.