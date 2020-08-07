Failed Edo Assembly invasion, an attempted Coup D’etat – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described the takeover of the State House of Assembly Complex as an attempted coup d’état that is tantamount to treason and contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

He said this in a state-wide broadcast on Friday and gave an assurance that his administration would take all steps necessary to defend the rule of law and democratic ideals. “Any person or group of persons who set out to test our will in this regard will meet with the full wrath of the law,” the governor warned.

He added, “These events portend grave danger to the safety and security of our polity. It had all the hallmarks of an attempted coup d’état. “The people of Edo State rose as one to prevent the desecration of our democracy. It is, however, worrisome that certain persons are willing to plunge the society into avoidable anarchy and conflict just to satisfy their illegitimate objectives.”

Governor Obaseki said the crisis in the state legislature dated back to June 17, 2019, when upon his proclamation of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, some members-elect refused to present themselves for the inauguration.