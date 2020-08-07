Grassroots Mobilization: Team Jandor inaugurates Surulere LGA, Itire Ikate and Coker Aguda LCDAs structure

The euphoria of the staunch supporters of Team Jandor got a boost on Thursday, at the inauguration of the Local Chapters of the Lagos Sociopolitical group. Team Jandor which had its tentacles spread across the three senatorial district of Lagos State kicked – off the Swearing in of the Local Government and the Local Council Development Areas executives, starting from Surulere, Coker – Aguda and Itire – Ikate respectively.

While inaugurating the LGA/LCDAs Executives, the Central Coordinator of the group, Funke Ijayekunle, said “the journey of Team Jandor started in 2017, building on the legacies of the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, who has over the last decade sponsored and delivered exceptional humanitarian projects across the state.”

Ijayekunle noted that the group had rested on the conviction of the Lead Visioner that “we should collectively ‘wage war against poverty and not the poor”.

Reeling out the programmes of Team Jandor in the last three years, she said the group has delivered on various projects, including; the sponsorship of a Scholarship scheme for more than one hundred students spread across tertiary institutions, donation of a fully equipped ICT centre to a riverine community, delivery of several empowerment programmes for the widows and senior citizens including those who have served the state but are not as lucky to be served in return when mostly needed, as well as the sponsorship of sports competitions, and capacity building programmes for the youth, amongst other selfless services.

The inauguration observed the NCDC rules and was done in batches. The executive members inaugurated in Surulere Local government include: Okikiade Emmanuel – Coordinator, Akanni Ganiyu – Assistant Coordinator, Tosin Olayiwola – Secretary, Adijat Azeez – Women Leader, John Ejaita -Youth Leader, Folake Thompson – Director of Welfare.

In Coker – Aguda LCDA, the executive members inaugurated were: Oyebanjo Saheed – Coordinator, Muritala Hamdalat – Assistant Coordinator, Mujidat Olayinka Ajose – Secretary, Toyin Bale – Women Leader, Muyiwa Adeniji – Youth Leader, Ganiyu Malik – Director of Welfare. And that of Itire – Ikate Include; Idris Isiaka – Coordinator, Orire Adebayo – Assistant Coordinator, Oyekan Yomi – Secretary, Akanbi Ganiyat – Women Leader, Adebisi Adeola – Youth Leader, Kudi Giwa – Director of Welfare.

Also present at the inaugural ceremonies are the State Secretary, Iyabo Emordi, Lawal Akinsemoyin, the State Deputy Youth Leader (Lagos Central) Temidayo Yesufu, the State deputy Welfare secretary, Austin Ayokunle, the state Deputy Publicity secretary and state officers from central senatorial district.

Speaking at the sideline, the coordinator of Surulere LG, Okikiade Emmanuel, appreciated the state executives for their selfless service towards the accomplishment of the vision of the group. Emmanuel, however, acknowledged the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, for finding the executives worthy to serve in different capacities. He assured him of their best towards making the dream of ‘Lagos for Lagos’ come true.

While wishing the new inaugurated officer a successful tenure, the Central Coordinator welcomed them officially to the ‘big happy family’.