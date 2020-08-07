Oyefolu-Ojelabi @ 62: Jandor celebrates former Lagos Commissioner

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has felicitated with the former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Cornelius Oyefolu – Ojelabi, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Eulogizing the All Progressive Congress stalwart, Jandor described him as an energetic politician who has done his best to ensure that the party continue to wax stronger in Ojo Federal Constituency and Badagry division at large.

“Cornelius – Ojelabi who represented Ojo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly between 2007 – 2011, is one of our finest from the riverine community of Ojo and we owe him some gratitude,” Jandor said.

He added that “the caliber of Lagosians who has done exceptional well justifies our Lagos for Lagos dream”. “On behalf of Team Jandor and Ibile – Eko Forum in Ojo and Lagos state at large, we wish you Many Happy Returns.”