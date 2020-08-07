PHOTO: Buhari, Osinbajo back Ize-Iyamu’s APC Governorship Candidacy

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have backed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Both leaders endorsed the APC candidate on Friday when he visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Buhari presented the symbolic party flag to Ize-Iyamu at a closed-door meeting attended by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the governors.

They include the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Edo State election, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

After the meeting with the governor, Ize-Iyamu later visited the Vice President at his office where he presented the flag to Professor Osinbajo. The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed September 19 to conduct the election.